Alex Rodriguez dropped some serious cash on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring!



When the former Yankee popped the question on Saturday, he presented her with a massive diamond ring that’s estimated to be worth over a $1 million dollars, according to jewelry expert Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising for jewelry company Brilliant Earth. Money noted that the estimate is dependent on the quality and specific characteristics of the diamond.



“J.Lo’s stunning engagement ring from A-Rod appears to feature a 12-15 carat emerald cut diamond in a classic solitaire white gold or platinum setting,” Money told ET. “The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, show-stopping center diamond to be the focal point.”



Money added that fancy cut (non-round) gemstones are becoming increasingly popular, and many celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Karlie Kloss and Lea Michele have recently opted for this trend.

Elongated diamonds – like emerald, elongated cushion and oval cuts – create a flattering look as their shape lengthens the wearer’s finger, according to Money. Emerald cut diamonds in particular remain popular among celebrities, adorning the hands of Beyoncé, Amal Clooney and Kim Kardashian West.



Not only did Lopez get an engagement ring this weekend, she also potentially got a Maid of Honor for the nuptials! When she shared a photo of the ring, she tagged Ellen DeGeneres, who quickly commented, “Yes, I’ll be your Maid of Honor.”



When the 49-year-old singer visited DeGeneres' daytime talk show last November, the host presented her with a clock featuring a photo of Lopez and Rodriguez kissing.



“Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary… This is a clock, and it’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose … Or you should propose," she joked.



Get more new on Lopez’s engagement below.

Reporting by Agnes Kelly



