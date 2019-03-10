Jennifer Lopez hasn’t even been engaged for a day and she might already have her Maid of Honor!



On Saturday, the songstress drove fans into a frenzy when she revealed that she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez got engaged. She made the announcement with a photo showcasing her enormous diamond ring from the retired baseball star, who's holding her hand. And in the Instagram post, she tagged only one person — Ellen DeGeneres.



The daytime talk show host quickly commented, stating, “Yes. I’ll be your Maid of Honor.”

In the past, DeGeneres hasn’t hesitated to prod Lopez about when she and Rodriguez are going to make things official.



Last November, when the 49-year-old superstar visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host playfully told her that her then-boyfriend said they are getting married, prompting this fun exchange.



"He did not say that," Lopez responded. "He did not say that."



"He did. He texted me earlier today," DeGeneres claimed. "... So you'll be getting married?"



"I don't know," Lopez said, fighting off the rumors.

But DeGeneres didn’t stop there. She said of a possible proposal, “I mean it would be good to do for Christmas.” Then the talk show host claimed Rodriguez told her she’d be getting ”something romantic, thoughtful, but inexpensive" for the holiday.



"Did he say inexpensive?" Lopez responded, acting dumbfounded. "That's not gonna work... Come on. We don't work overtime for all that... Smart and thoughtful I'll take. Romantic I'll take."



DeGeneres also gave the couple a gift: a clock featuring a photo of the couple kissing!



“Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary… This is a clock, and it’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose … Or you should propose," she joked.

