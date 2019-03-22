Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are feeling the love after their engagement.

Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of a handwritten letter sent to him and his new fiancee by none other than former president Barack Obama. The pair got engaged earlier this month, after two years of dating.

"Jennifer & Alex -- Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama," the politician wrote to the happy couple, which Rodriguez told fans "means the world to us."

Michelle recently opened up about her marriage with Barack while speaking with Oprah Winfrey for the January issue of Good Housekeeping. The former first lady and mother of two revealed that at first, spending time apart was difficult for her and Barack's relationship.

"He didn’t understand distance in the same way. He grew up without his mother in his life for most of his years, and he knew his mother loved him dearly, right?" she said. "I always thought love was up close. Love is the dinner table, love is consistency -- it is presence. So, I had to share my vulnerability and also learn to love differently. It was an important part of my journey of becoming. Understanding how to become us."

Michelle went on to explain why she felt it was important to share their relationship struggles with the public, noting that she’s aware the two are often viewed as the perfect couple.

"A lot of the reason I share this is that I know that people look to me and Barack as the ideal relationship," she said. "I know there’s #relationshipgoals out there. But whoa, people, slow down -- marriage is hard!"

Michelle and J.Lo spent time together at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, where they came together for a powerful moment celebrating women. See what they told ET about the show in the video below.

