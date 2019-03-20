Alex Rodriguez seems to have some regrets about one of his most eye-catching fashion statements.

Rodriguez made waves in the fashion world back in September when he rocked an all-pink ensemble during a celebration with his lady love, Jennifer Lopez, and the former baseball icon is now placing the blame for the controversial wardrobe choice on his wife-to-be.

While speaking with GQ recently, Rodriguez was asked about how he pulled off the all-pink look, and it was clear he considered it something of a fuchsia fiasco.

"Well, I wore a pink suit, I don't know if I pulled it off," Rodriguez joked with GQ, before explaining the circumstances behind his decision to step out in such a bold outfit. "So it starts with Vegas. All crazy things start in Vegas. And it was Jennifer [Lopez]'s last show of her three-year residency."

"We were throwing a really big party, and we had people flown in from all over the world for the last show," the 43-year-old former New York Yankee continued. "Jennifer said, 'That would look really great on you,' and for whatever reason I kind of believed her. Then I said, 'OK, it is your last show and if this is something you think will be cool, then I'll buy it.'"

"I bought it, I wore it, and that was it," he added. "We made history. Not good history."

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

In the months since that particular night of festivities, the happy couple have found a lot more to celebrate, including their beautiful engagement earlier this month.

Coyly broaching the subject of what Rodriguez might wear if he "hypothetically… had a really big formal event coming up," the handsome athlete said he'd likely opt for something a bit more traditional.

"I mean...with all the pressure on, I would always go with a blue suit, white shirt, blue or black tie. White hankie," Rodriguez shared. "Something like that."

Fans of the couple are undoubtedly excited to see what Rodriguez's future bride is going to wear to their sure-to-be-lavish nuptials.

For more on the cute couple's recent engagement, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cozy Up In Glamorous Campaign For New Sunglasses Collection -- Pics!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Huge Engagement Ring During NYC Date Night with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Stunning New Engagement Pics, Kids 'Were a Driving Force in Proposal'

A Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Famous Past Loves

Related Gallery