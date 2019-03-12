Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have shared a series of gorgeous new photos from their beachside proposal over the weekend.

In the first snap posted to J.Lo's Instagram on Tuesday, the star can be seen gazing at the former New York Yankee, who is on bended knee as the waves crash in the background. A-Rod, wearing a blue sweater, white pants and matching sneakers, can be seen smiling as he places the ring on the finger of a visibly shocked Lopez, clad in a flowing ivory beach cover-up and strappy sandals. The happy couple, with that massive million-dollar sparkler on display, can be seen embracing in a kiss.

Lopez, 49, simply captioned the series of pics with the date of their engagement, while Rodriguez, 43, shared a similar snap from the special moment, writing, "Locking it down," alongside the #futuremrsrodriguez hashtag.

The "El Anillo" singer also shared a post taken from Rodriguez's Instagram Stories, which states a shared message for loved ones and fans from the couple.

"There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings," it reads. "Gratitude. Excitement. And just... joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."

A source tells ET that though they have been dating since February 2017, Lopez was "shocked" by the proposal and didn't see it coming.

"Jennifer was shocked as the two talked about marriage, but she wasn’t aware he’d be proposing that day," the source says. "Both Alex and Jennifer have been married before, and official wedding planning hasn’t started, but the two do want to celebrate the day with their family and famous friends."

The source adds that their nuptials "will be nothing short of incredible" and that their children -- the World of Dance host shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis -- were a "driving force" with regard to Rodriguez asking Lopez for her hand in marriage.

"The couple loves to entertain and have fun, and their wedding will be nothing short of incredible," the source adds. "Their kids will play a big part in their wedding, as they were a driving force in the proposal."

