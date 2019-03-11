Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's family and friends were not surprised by their recent engagement.

A source tells ET that the lovebirds have "always been on the same page" about wanting a long-term relationship.

"They have done a really good job of blending their families and making it known that one day they'd be married," the source says of the couple. "J.Lo and A-Rod are perfect for one another. They push each other to be better in all aspects of their life, and are incredible partners together."

"The couple has gotten more and more serious, buying property together and going into business together," the source adds. "They're looking forward to being husband and wife."

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, started dating in February 2017, and have incorporated their kids into their relationship since the very beginning. The World of Dance host shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

They revealed the exciting engagement news via Instagram over the weekend, with a pic of the singer showing off her massive sparkler, which is valued at over $1 million.

"She said yes ♥️," the former New York Yankees player captioned his post.

Hear more on the happy couple in the video below.

