Here's further proof that Jennifer Lopez can make anything, and we mean anything, look good.

On Thursday, the triple-threat star was back on set of her new movie, Hustlers, and this time, her outfit was something no fan ever thought they'd see Jenny From the Block sporting on the streets of New York City.

In full hair and makeup, Lopez stepped out wearing a gray bathrobe and Ugg boots along with some statement jewelry. While she was significantly dressed down, J.Lo still slayed.

JNI/Star Max/GC Images

JNI/Star Max/GC Images

It was definitely a comfy work day for Lopez. Upon arriving to set, she was spotted in an all-gray sweatsuit, large reflective sunglasses and her hair up in a top knot with her engagement ring on full display.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Filming of Hustlers started earlier this week in NYC, with Lopez and her co-star, Constance Wu, first filming scenes at a mall food court. There to support her on the first day was Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and their three daughters.

Adrian Edwards/GC Image

The next day, the 49-year-old entertainer was giving off some major Jenny From the Block vibes while on set.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hustlers is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who banded together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The highly anticipated movie isn't scheduled to hit theaters until 2020 and will also star Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

In the meantime, here's more on Lopez's real-life love story:

