Alex Rodriguez Is Loving Jennifer Lopez's New Steamy Bikini Photo

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Jennifer Lopez
Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez knows how to get her fella’s attention!

On Sunday morning, the singer/actress hopped on Instagram to share a new jaw-dropping photo of herself in a skimpy pink bikini and over-sized shades.

"I’m a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire," she wrote alongside the sizzling photo, adding, "On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment."

Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, quickly commented with four emojis: the explosion, a heart, a flame and "100."

As the 49-year-old actress referenced in the caption, production has begun on her next film, Hustlers, in which she plays a New York stripper named Ramona who decides to take thousands from some of her high-end Wall Street clients in the late 2000s, amid the financial crisis.

The film is based on a true story documented in the New York Magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores."

And Lopez isn’t the only star who’s signed up for the caper -- Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B -- are co-starring.

Already, Lopez has frequently been spotted on set in NYC, sporting a number of head-turning outfits including a robe and UGGs. Most recently, she filmed a scene in which she drops a massive wad of cash while cops hold her at gun-point.

Jennifer Lopez
James Devaney/GC Images
Jennifer Lopez
James Devaney/GC Images

Rodriguez has also been spotted visiting Lopez on set; so has her 11-year-old daughter, Emme. The three beamed while greeting fans as they rode an escalator.

Hustlers is hitting theaters in 2020.

