Jennifer Lopez is taking us back!

The "My Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer has never looked better, and isn't shy about flaunting her fit figure. Lopez is currently on the set of her upcoming movie, Hustlers, and has been making fans nostalgic with her on-set looks. In a new photo posted by hairstylist Frank Galasso on Friday, J.Lo put her abs on display and channeled some of her best 2000s looks in a sexy hot pink bikini, fur coat, oversized brown sunglasses, signature hoop earrings and highlighted bouncy hair.

"Meet Ramona @hustlersmovie Bts look at @jlo #stripper #stripperlife," Galasso captioned the sultry snap. He also posted another one of the 49-year-old entertainer's wigs.

Hustlers is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who banded together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

All week, Lopez has been spotted in a slew of retro ensembles while filming around New York City. Her fiance, Alex Rodrguez, has also stopped by to check his lady out.

Gotham/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The highly anticipated movie isn't scheduled to hit theaters until 2020 and will also star Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

See more on the film in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in a Bathrobe and Boots While Filming 'Hustlers' in NYC

Jennifer Lopez Transforms on Set of Stripper Movie 'Hustlers' -- See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Smiling With Alex Rodriguez While on 'Hustlers' Set

Related Gallery