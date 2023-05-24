Offset Says He and Cardi B Are 'Icon Status' and Shares How Family Inspired Him To Get Off Lean
Cardi B and Offset's Daughters Get Starstruck After Meeting Hall…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
'The Voice' Finale: Watch Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace Wes…
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant (Exclusive)
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Son Truman Joining the ‘Fami…
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Would Get T…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
Offset and Cardi's B's love is stronger than 100 bands!
The Migos rapper covers the latest issue of Variety, where he credits his wife for shifting his lifestyle and supporting him professionally and personally.
"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win," he says about his spouse, whom he refers to as "my bestie."
"We are a great team,” he adds. "We’re a powerhouse at this point -- icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning."
Offset, 31, and Cardi, 30, secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs, which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off, they have maintained a strong relationship.
"What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family," the "Money" rapper tells Variety. "It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."
Together, they share two kids -- Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8. Offset credits his family for helping him kick a potentially fatal habit -- and taking on a new perspective of the world.
"I put down lean," Offset tells the publication of the recreational drug concoction of prescription strength cough or cold syrup containing codeine and promethazine with a soft drink. "I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up and putting that message out."
Meanwhile, the world has seen each of the rapper's children in some form of an entertainment capacity as his kids have appeared in various campaigns and on his album cover. Most recently, his two daughters walked alongside him on the red carpet at the Little Mermaid premiere.
When it comes to their future in show business, Offset wouldn't be surprised if one of them follows in his footsteps. "It’s in their bloodline," he tells the publication.
While his life at home with his family is stronger than ever, Offset is still grappling with the loss of fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was 28 when he was shot and killed on Nov. 1. Still reeling from the loss -- which came when the group was on the outs -- Offset revealed that he still hasn't properly processed it.
"I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously," he tells Variety. "Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this sh*t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That sh*t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh*t feels fake, bro."
"I get through my day thinking it’s fake," he adds. "And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."
In April, Offset debuted a massive back tattoo dedicated to Takeoff, which he told the magazine is his favorite picture of him. "I like it because he had his glasses off," he says.
RELATED CONTENT:
Offset and His Daughters Dress Royally for 'Little Mermaid' Premiere
Offset Debuts Massive Back Tattoo Honoring Late Cousin Takeoff
Cardi B and Offset Tongue Kiss on Pre-GRAMMYs Gala Red Carpet