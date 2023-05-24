Offset and Cardi's B's love is stronger than 100 bands!

The Migos rapper covers the latest issue of Variety, where he credits his wife for shifting his lifestyle and supporting him professionally and personally.

"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win," he says about his spouse, whom he refers to as "my bestie."

"We are a great team,” he adds. "We’re a powerhouse at this point -- icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning."

Offset, 31, and Cardi, 30, secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs, which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off, they have maintained a strong relationship.

"What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family," the "Money" rapper tells Variety. "It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."

Together, they share two kids -- Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8. Offset credits his family for helping him kick a potentially fatal habit -- and taking on a new perspective of the world.

"I put down lean," Offset tells the publication of the recreational drug concoction of prescription strength cough or cold syrup containing codeine and promethazine with a soft drink. "I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up and putting that message out."

Meanwhile, the world has seen each of the rapper's children in some form of an entertainment capacity as his kids have appeared in various campaigns and on his album cover. Most recently, his two daughters walked alongside him on the red carpet at the Little Mermaid premiere.

When it comes to their future in show business, Offset wouldn't be surprised if one of them follows in his footsteps. "It’s in their bloodline," he tells the publication.

While his life at home with his family is stronger than ever, Offset is still grappling with the loss of fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was 28 when he was shot and killed on Nov. 1. Still reeling from the loss -- which came when the group was on the outs -- Offset revealed that he still hasn't properly processed it.

"I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously," he tells Variety. "Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this sh*t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That sh*t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh*t feels fake, bro."

"I get through my day thinking it’s fake," he adds. "And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."

In April, Offset debuted a massive back tattoo dedicated to Takeoff, which he told the magazine is his favorite picture of him. "I like it because he had his glasses off," he says.

