Offset's proving he will always have Takeoff's back.

The 31-year-old Migos rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal a massive back tattoo honoring his late cousin. The tattoo depicts Takeoff in space while wearing a tiger-print coat and a handful of chains around his neck. Offset kept the caption simple but sweet: " Love you 4L & after 🚀🤍🕊️."

The new ink drew rave reviews. Ty Dolla $ign dropped five rocket emojis, while LL Cool J dropped "🙏🏾🕊️💪🏾."

The sweet tribute comes two months after Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since Takeoff's death and honored the late Migos rapper during an emotional In Memoriam segment at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Quavo, joined by the gospel group Maverick City Music, performed "Without You."

After the moving performance, Quavo remained on stage holding Takeoff's chain to the sky well into the next segment as the curtain came down.

Quavo released "Without You" in January, just two months after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

Two weeks after Takeoff's death, Offset broke his silence and called the tragedy a "nightmare." Offset took to Instagram and said, "The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."

Offset, only two years older than his cousin, said he had been going to sleep and waking up hoping it was all a dream but instead, "it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

The rapper's heartbreaking tribute continued, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time."

