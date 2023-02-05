Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff at the GRAMMYs With In Memoriam Performance
GRAMMYs: Quavo Performs Emotional Tribute to Takeoff
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Mary J. Blige Predicts What Will Happen During Rihanna’s Super B…
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was Involved in Serious Car Crash
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Opens Up About Her Relationship…
Inside the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Everything to Know About t…
GRAMMYS 2023: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele and More Top Nominat…
'RHOC's Emily Simpson on Being the 'Fact Checker' of Season 16 (…
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
Beyonce Tops GRAMMY Nominations With 9 Nods | ET's The Download
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit and More…
GRAMMYs: LL Cool J Hypes Tribute to Hip-Hop and Reacts to 'NCIS:…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
Brooke Shields Is Back in Her Calvins Almost 40 Years Later!
Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the death of his nephew -- and fellow Migos rapper -- Takeoff. During the emotional In Memoriam segment at Sunday's 2023 GRAMMY Awards, the 31-year-old rapper performed his song, "Without You."
For the emotional set, the Georgia rapper was joined by gospel group Maverick City Music. After the moving performance, Quavo remained on stage holding Takeoff's chain to the sky well into the next segment as the curtain came down.
Quavo released "Without You" last month, just two months after Takeoff was shot and killed in November at the age of 28, in Houston, Texas.
That same month, Quavo -- who was with Takeoff when he died -- broke his silence about his nephew's death.
"This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it," he wrote in part on Instagram. "We hated that word 'nephew’ or when they said 'Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel."
Quavo's performance followed after Kacey Musgraves performed a rendition of Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter." The music icon died on Oct. 4.
RELATED CONTENT:
Quavo Honors Takeoff in Moving Tribute Song 'Without You'
Offset Says He's 'Fake Smiling' in the Wake of Takeoff's Death