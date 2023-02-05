Cardi B and Offset Tongue Kiss on Pre-GRAMMYs Gala Red Carpet
Cardi B and Offset couldn't keep their hands off one another on Saturday night at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Salute. The steamy spouses were not camera-shy about PDA on the red carpet, tongue kissing included.
For the event, the 30-year-old "WAP" rapper wore a strapless brown and sheer patchwork gown with a choker necklace and her hair in a mullet style.
Offset, 31, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, wore a black military-inspired jacket with gold buttons and a red collar.
Inside the gala, the spouses sat next to Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, who "hard launched" their romance on social media that night.
At the annual gala, Cardi gave a speech honoring Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who both received the 2023 GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award.
"I have to say that I’m not making this beautiful speech tonight about Craig and Julie because I want them to give me a bigger budget for my new album and my next music video," Cardi quipped as the crowd laughed. “I’m here tonight because I want to thank them for believing in me."
