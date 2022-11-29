It's been a difficult time for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The 30-year-old "Up" rapper got extremely candid during an interview on The Neighborhood Talkabout how she and Offset are coping in the wake of the sudden death of his cousin and Migos bandmate, Takeoff.

"We're living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy," the mother of two shares. "I feel like if I talk about -- the incident's so desensitized -- I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Ohhhh sympathy, oh sympathy,' and we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case."

Cardi goes on to share that the past few weeks have been particularly challenging as she tries to help her 30-year-old husband through his grief.

"No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him to crack a smile," she says of Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. "F**king seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind, completely f**king schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks. We're not in the mood to be f**king playing around with y'all."

Offset's cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot and killed in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1 at the age of 28. Migos member Quavo was also on the scene but was uninjured during the incident.

Earlier this month, Offset shared a touching tribute to Takeoff on Instagram, writing, "The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words... I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time."

Cardi also penned her own tribute to Takeoff, writing, "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."

