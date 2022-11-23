Offset Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: 'Miss Everything Bout You'

Offset is always thinking of his cousin and late Migos bandmate, Takeoff. The 30-year-old rapper took to his Instagram on Thursday, sharing a few photos of his cousin to his Story and posting one on his feed.

"Missing everything bout you specially that smile," Offset wrote in the post featuring a picture of Takeoff smiling at the camera, wearing his signature pair of shades.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, died on Nov. 1 at age 28 after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas. Migos member Quavo was also on the scene but was uninjured during the incident.

Quavo previously paid tribute to his nephew, touching on Takeoff's soft demeanor and saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together."

Offset, only three years older than his cousin, made his recent post a few days after American Music Awards host Wayne Brady paid special tribute to the late rapper during the annual awards show, taking a somber moment to recognize Takeoff's impact.

"We recently lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos," Brady said. "On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop all around the world, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry, and tonight, we honor your memory."

"We have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence," the host added, also sending his love and prayers to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night.

Earlier this month, Cardi B, who has also honored Takeoff in various ways, joined her husband, Offset, Quavo and a slew of other celebrities at Takeoff's Celebration of Life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Drake, Justin Bieber, Da Brat, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor and many more also attended.

In his official obit, Takeoff was remembered as "a most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years." The obit continued, "Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike."

In closing, the obit read, "There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world. Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

