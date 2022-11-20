Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2."

The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.

Clad in a baby blue ensemble, Cardi had the crowd on their feet when she stepped out to perform her viral verse and had a big smile during the whole song.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, died on Nov. 1 at age 28 after being fatally shot in Houston. AMAs host Wayne Brady paid special tribute to the late star after a commercial break earlier in the show, taking a somber moment to recognize Takeoff's impact.

"We recently lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos," Brady said. "On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop all around the world, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry, and tonight, we honor your memory."

"We have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence," the host added, also sending his love and prayers to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night.

Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia last week, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," she wrote. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."

She continued, "The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽."

See more in the video below. The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

