Offset enjoyed a night out with his sons on Tuesday as he hit the red carpet in style for the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The 31-year-old Migos rapper carried his toddler son Wave, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, while posing for photos, and was flanked by his two elder sons: Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8. The group all dressed appropriately on theme for the event, in varying black-and-red leather looks.

The premiere event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles marked a celebratory occasion for the musician, who is featured on the film's soundtrack.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And earlier this month, Offset shared a special evening with his daughters at the premiere of The Little Mermaid.

In addition to Wave, 1, Offset also shares daughter Kulture, 5, with Cardi B. He's also dad to daughter Kalea, 8, and sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, from past relationships.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 animated hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

Into the Spider-Verse introduced fans to Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore), an intelligent teen whose life changes when he gets bit by a radioactive spider and replaces the recently deceased Peter Parker (Chris Pine) of his universe as the city's Spider-Man. His heroic journey is aided by a team of Spider-Men (or Spider-Women, or Spider-Hams) from other universes, who band together to save the multiverse, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

The trailer for Across the Spider-Verse shows Miles meeting more Spider-People as he reunites with Gwen for a new adventure. This time he's battling the multiverse-traversing The Spot and dealing with an adversary that hits closer to home -- Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. The intriguing hero returns from his surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse as the leader of the Spider-Force, a team of multiverse protectors that includes Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man India (Karan Soni).

Miguel challenges Miles' sense of morality and ethics, as he questions whether the teen has the will to make the sacrifice necessary to uphold the mantle of Spider-Man.

The star-studded voice cast is rounded out by Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2.

