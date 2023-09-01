Ahead of Blink-182's European tour dates, Travis Barker has returned home to California. The band, which includes Barker, Tom DeLonge ,and Mark Hoppus, took to the official Instagram page on Friday morning to share that several upcoming dates had to be postponed due to Barker's absence.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the account shared in an Instagram Story. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Barker himself has not commented on the "urgent family matter," but prior to the announcement, he posted several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

Blink-182/Instagram

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker/Instagram

His pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has also not publicly commented on the situation.

So far, Kourtney's famous family, including momager Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have also not spoken out.

Barker is already dad to son Landon Barker, 19, and daughter Alabama Barker, 17, with his ex, Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepdad to Atiana de la Hoya, Moakler's daughter with ex Oscar de la Hoya. He and Kourtney are expecting a baby boy, and they announced Kourtney's pregnancy in June.

Kourtney shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick.

A source recently told ET, "Kourtney and Travis are loving every moment of her pregnancy."

Kourtney shared photos with her man in Montecito, California, in August, writing, "The ocean calms the fire in me."

Blink-182 kicked off the North American portion of its World Tour back in April before wrapping up in July. The group was set to return to the stage in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday. This isn't the first time the band has been forced to adjust tour dates due to Barker. Back in March the group announced that they were canceling their Latin American tour dates after the drummer broke his finger during tour rehearsals and had to get surgery.

RELATED CONTENT: