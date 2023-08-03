Kourtney Kardashian is taking a page out of Rihanna’s maternity style book.

The 44-year-old pregnant reality star was out and about in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday with her husband, Travis Barker, sporting a men’s Martine Rose track jacket and oversized brown pants. Kourtney unzipped the brown jacket and unbuttoned her pants to showcase her growing baby bump.

An eyewitness tells ET that Kourtney and Travis "went to Cha Cha Macha and she got playful and started doing some karate kicks as they were walking to their car."

"She was just being playful and silly," the eyewitness adds.

Backgrid

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that "Kourtney and Travis are loving every moment of her pregnancy."

As for how the Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star's children feel about Kourtney's pregnancy, the source says, "His kids are so excited to be getting a new sibling and to welcome a baby into the house. Her kids are looking forward to it too."

"Travis and Kourtney are madly in love, and he is waiting on Kourtney hand and foot. He is always trying to meet her needs whether it means bringing her a smoothie, her favorite salad, and so on. He’s always asking what he can do for her. If he has a work commitment, he still makes an effort to check in on her," the source shares.

Kourtney has three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, and the source notes that "there are no hard feelings between Travis and Scott."

"Scott is focusing on moving on," the source says.

Another source previously provided insight into Scott's state of mind after his ex's pregnancy reveal.

"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source told ET. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Kourtney first shared the news of her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Travis is already dad to Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a parent figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, the daughter of Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," a source told ET shortly after the pregnancy reveal. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

Also in June, Travis and Kourtney announced they were expecting a baby boy, and the 47-year-old musician teased that he already knows his son's name.

In a series of snaps of Kourtney showing off her growing baby bump poolside, Travis left a telling comment on the post, writing, "I already know his name 😉."

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Barker Reveals Unique Name He Likes for Son With Kourtney Kardashian This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Kardashian Channels Kourtney Kardashian With New Bob Haircut

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in New Pics

Travis Barker Reveals Unique Name He Likes for Son With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Wants 'More Meaningful Relationship' With Sisters

‘The Kardashians’ Sneak Peek: Kourtney Pulls Out Notes About Her Feud With Kim (Exclusive)

Related Gallery