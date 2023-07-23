Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian shared her latest bump dump!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star shared a series of pictures showcasing her baby bump in various outfits.

"lost and found," the mommy-to-be captioned the post. Kourtney began the post with a picture of her flaunting her bump in an all-black sheer outfit while she sits in a chair. In more pictures from the post, Mrs. Barker's baby bump is on display in a silver, silk set, an all-denim outfit and another black dress.

Kourtney also shared pictures wearing the sheer green bodysuit and leather pants combo, that she had on when she revealed that she and Barker, were expecting a child, at the Blink-182 concert.

On Sunday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of her bump in pink pajamas during a prenatal Pilates workout.

Since revealing the news she and Travis are expecting their first child, the Poosh founder hasn't been shy when it comes to showing off her bump.

Last week, Kourtney and her bump got some fun in the sun during a trip to Hawaii. Kourtney traveled to the big island in honor of her daughter, Penelope's 11th birthday. During the trip, the 44-year-old reality TV star shared pictures of her bump in a bright pink bikini.

"Aloha 🌺," Kourtney captioned the post that featured her in the pink JACQUEMUS swimsuit with a matching cover-up.

Kourtney and Travis revealed they were expecting their first child together in June. The pair, who each have children from previous relationships, are set to welcome a little boy. In a recent interview, the proud dad-to-be revealed his dream name for his son.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," Barker said in an interview with Complex alongside his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama.

The "Rock Show" drummer admitted that the name was bad. However, he is still set on the moniker due to the iconic references.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he says. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

