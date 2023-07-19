If Travis Barker has his way, his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy is going to have an interesting name!

In a new GOAT Talk interview with Complex, the Blink-182 drummer sits down with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, to discuss things they determine to be the "Greatest of All Time." When the father-daughter duo is asked about the "GOAT baby name," they can't seem to agree.

Alabama has million-dollar watches on the brain as she suggests, "Audemars. Piguet." Before taking it into another direction, "f**king, Patek."

Travis -- who is expecting a son with Kourtney -- wasn't sold.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," he quickly tells his daughter.

"That's so bad...even he knows it's bad," Alabama quips back.

Travis admits that though the name is bad, it's just one that has been in his head for a while. Pleading his case, he tells his daughter why he landed on that name.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he says. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Alabama assures her father that his kid is going to have a hard time at school with that name, before Travis tells her the last reason the name is so great.

"And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time," he says.

Travis didn't say if his wife is on board with the name.

In June, Travis and Kourtney announced they were expecting a baby boy. Shortly after sharing the news, the musician teased that he already knows his son's name.

In one series of snaps of Kourtney showing off her growing baby bump poolside, 47-year-old Travis left a telling comment on the post.

"I already know his name 😉," he wrote.

Baby boy Barker will be the latest addition to Kourtney and Travis' blended family. In addition to Alabama, Travis shares son, Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also cares for Moakler's daughter, Ariana De La Hoya, from her past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick.

Travis and Kourtney have been working on having a baby for years, a process that has been documented on Hulu's The Kardashians. Now, the parents-to-be are over the moon to welcome their bundle of joy.

"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant," a source recently told ET. "She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy."

