Travis Barker is marking a significant milestone -- thanks to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer took to Threads to announce that he has flown 30 times since surviving a plane crash in 2008, giving credit to his significant other.

"Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash. Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash 🙏🏼❤️," he wrote.

The veteran musician did not share where he traveled to. However, his post was met with praise form fans and followers who know how much it means to him.

Kourtney -- who is expecting her first child with the "Rock Show" drummer, shared the message on her Instagram Story and celebrated her love.

"So proud of my husband," she wrote.

In 2008, Travis and his friend/collaborator, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, were on the way home from playing a show in South Carolina when the plane crashed. The accident killed Travis' assistant, Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still and the two pilots. While Travis and Adam were able to escape the crash, the drummer was left with third-degree burns that covered 65 percent of his body, forcing him to undergo 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. About a year after the crash, Adam died of an accidental drug overdose.

At the start of their relationship, Kourtney was with Travis when he took his first flight in 2021. The pair was joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on a private jet that landed in Cabo. Since then, the couple has taken flights on romantic vacations and even to Italy -- where they tied the knot in 2022.

Travis' flying milestone comes while the couple is awaiting the arrival of their son. In June, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Rock Star-Themed Sex Reveal Party



