Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying all the small things that come with being pregnant, like a maternity photo shoot. And, boy oh boy, she sure can rock the look because she's glowing!
The soon-to-be mother of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a series of photos showing her in a flowy, baby-blue getup. In the launch image, Kourtney, 44, rests her hands on her ever-so-growing baby bump. The third photo features Travis Barker face to face with Kourtney, resting his head on hers and his arms wrapped around her. The next photo shows them holding hands.
Kourtney's caption was cryptic, to say the least. It was simply a question mark emoji, but Travis may have offered a clue to the question, when he dropped a comment writing, "I already know his name 😉."
The comment drew a ton of responses from fans trying their best to guess the baby boy's name. One person wrote, "Tree Barker." Another wrote, "Is it Kravis or Elvis," the latter of which is a nod to one of the couple's favorite artists, Elvis Presley (the couple requested an Elvis impersonator for their Las Vegas wedding).
How's this for a good laugh? A fan commented with, "5 bucks Venmo if you spill it."
In any event, this is the third time Kourtney's showed off the baby bump (remember this and this?). Last weekend, the couple had a very appropriate reveal moment when she sat on the Blink-182 drummer's lap as he gave a drumroll before slamming the cymbals to trigger a shower of blue confetti and streamers.
The happy couple, who were both dressed in white, celebrated with a kiss, giving each other a sweet hug as their friends and family cheered.
Kourtney publicly announced that she was pregnant while in the audience at a Blink-182 show. The reality star jumped up and down holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."
Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. Kourt shares three children -- 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler -- 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama. He also cares for Moakler's daughter, Ariana De La Hoya, from her past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.
