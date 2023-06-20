Scott Disick is taking to the open road in the wake of his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's, pregnancy news. Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy with her husband, Travis Barker, on Friday night at a Blink-182 concert while jumping up and down and holding a "Travis I'm Pregnant" poster in a sweet recreation moment from the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Though Scott -- who shares son Mason Disick, 13, daughter Penelope Disick, 10, and son Reign Disick, 8, with Kourtney -- didn't comment on his ex's big news, he did give fans a look at his Father's Day fun.

"Very greatfull day," the father of three captioned a pic on a yellow bike flanked by two other bikes presumably ridden by two of his kids.

"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," a source told ET of Kourtney's ex, who was with the reality star for nearly a decade before the pair decided to call it quits in 2015. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Travis also celebrated Father's Day by posting a pic with his own dad, Randy Barker, and his three kids, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, whom he shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, his former stepdaughter from Moakler's past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

On Monday night, Penelope joined her mom, Kourtney, aunt Khloe Kardashian, and grandma Kris Jenner to see Blink-182 play in San Diego, California, at the Pechanga Arena.

Kourtney and Travis have been open about their journey to conceive a child in recent years, going through a difficult IVF process. During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared that they had stopped IVF treatments for good and were trying to conceive a baby naturally.

A source told ET that Kourtney and Travis are "on cloud nine" after sharing their baby news.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

