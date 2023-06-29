Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's little drummer boy-to-be already has a name! The couple have been basking in the glow of their recent pregnancy announcement, and on Wednesday, 44-year-old Kourtney shared more maternity portraits with her husband, which were taken from the couple's announcement that they were having a baby boy.

In one series of snaps of Kourtney showing off her growing baby bump poolside, 47-year-old Travis left a telling comment on the post.

"I already know his name 😉," the Blink-182 drummer wrote.

The couple announced that they were having a son over the weekend with a drumroll as Kourtney sat on Travis' lap. After the proud dad hit the cymbals, blue confetti and streamers flew through the air as their loved ones cheered.

Kourtney also shared new portraits of the excited parents at the drum set, captioning the post, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

The Poosh founder publicly announced her pregnancy earlier this month at a Blink-182 show, jumping up and down in the crowd with a poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The moment was a callback to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Kourtney and Travis have been trying to conceive a child for years. The couple publicly went through the IVF process on her family's reality show, The Kardashians, with Kourtney claiming that the medications caused her to go into "early menopause" and to experience "depression." In the season 3 premiere of the Hulu series, Kourtney shared that she had officially stopped IVF, and that she and Travis were trying to conceive a baby naturally.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children -- 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler -- 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama. He also cares for Moakler's daughter, Ariana De La Hoya, from her past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant," a source recently told ET. "She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy."

After the couple revealed they were having a baby boy, Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to share her excitement.

"I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!!" Kris wrote. "Congratulations Travis and Kourt!! #repost @travisbarker @kourtneykardash."

