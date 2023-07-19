Kourtney Kardashian has notes. It looks like the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings isn't ready to let the tension with sister Kim Kardashian over her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration go just yet.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney meets up with Kim and their sister, Khloe Kardashian, to once again rehash the seemingly squashed feud.

"I thought it would be nice to talk once after our last chat a while back now," Kourtney tells Kim.

Kim looks confused, asking, "Like, you've been thinking about it? It's been a while."

Kourtney says that she wanted to let the drama "settle," but that she is still focused on making sure the sisters are "caring about each other enough to be concerned about our feelings."

In her confessional interview, Kourtney says, "I do want to have a relationship with my sisters. I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."

The drama first began when Kim agreed to collaborate with Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a Kim-inspired collection for Milan Fashion Week.

The business decision rubbed Kourtney the wrong way as it took place months after her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. The nuptials were hosted by Dolce & Gabbana and featured a variety of vintage Dolce looks from the '90s.

Kourtney later shared that she felt her "wedding vibes" had been stolen by Kim, who also curated '90s styles for her Dolce collaboration.

The sisters hashed things out in an earlier episode, with Kim previously telling Kourtney, "I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you. Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship."

At the time, Kourtney replied, "Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

