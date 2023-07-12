Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Hawaii Vacation
Mrs. Barker and her baby bump take the Big Island!
Kourtney Kardashian has not been shy about showing off her growing baby bump during her Hawaii vacation.
"Aloha 🌺," the Kardashians star wrote.
In the pics, Kourtney's baby bump is front and center as she shows it off in a pink swimsuit with a matching cover. In the lead photo, the reality TV star strikes a pose as she puckers up for the camera. Adding to her look, the Poosh founder wears an oversized straw hat.
Kourtney's photo carousel also includes a pic of her bump as the Hawaii sky is present in the background, and a beautiful flower resting on her hat.
On her Instagram Story, the 44-year-old shared pictures of her fresh fruit and a birthday cake dedicated to her and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope.
Missing from the trip was Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker.
In June, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together -- a son.
Since making her pregnancy reveal, Kourt hasn't been shy about showing her bump off for the camera.
"selfies n stuff," she wrote in a post last week.
The post led with her showing her bump off while rocking a little black dress followed by pictures of Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer holding hands and kissing.
Meanwhile, last month, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their gender reveal party, and in the comments, the proud dad made a telling reveal.
"I already know his name 😉," Travis teased.
A source recently told ET just how the PDA-filled parents-to-be were reacting to their news.
"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant," the source said. "She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy."
For more on Kourtney and Travis' road to baby, scroll below.
