Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Growing Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian has reached a highly relatable pregnancy milestone.

The 44-year-old reality star couldn't help snapping an elevator selfie as she stood face-to-face with a full-length mirror, showing off her growing baby bump as it begins peeking out from underneath the bottom hem of her T-shirt. Kourtney is rocking the look, popping one leg out to accentuate her pose as she pairs the white Beastie Boys band tee with black leggings, a long black trench coat and black combat boots.

She personalized the image with simply a black heart emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

The Poosh founder is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, together with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis are already each parents of children from previous relationships. The reality TV star shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while the drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The new addition will be Kourtney's fourth child and Travis' third. Travis has also served as a stepdad to Moakler's daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Last week, Kourtney revealed that she had formally changed her last name one year after legally marrying the Blink-182 drummer in an intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California, last May.

The pair also revealed that they are expecting a son with an epic gender reveal party. With a drumroll from the proud dad, blue confetti and streamers flew through the air as their loved ones cheered.

Kourtney also shared new portraits of the excited parents seated together at the drum set, captioning the post, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

In a blog post on her Poosh website, it was revealed that the Tour Stop-themed soiree came together in less than 48 hours with the help of event planner Corrie Mendes.

"The initial plan was always to have Travis play the drums, and since baby pink and blue wasn’t really on-brand for them, an on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourtney’s elevated, chic aesthetic), made the 'Tour Stop' vibe come together naturally," the post reads.

Some of the intimate details included a Will Call check-in station, where guests received a credential lanyard and a pink or or blue wristband, marking their predictions of the baby's sex; and a Tour Memories corner where friends and family were invited to leave a note for Baby Barker and snap pics on disposable cameras to be included in a future baby scrapbook.

Even a themed band poster was designed by artist Edgar Regalado.

"While Kourt and Travis were both excited for whatever God’s plan was for their baby, the blue pop bursting from the streamer cannons was electric," the post continues. "You couldn’t really see them until they were floating in the air, making the anticipation of the big secret that much more exciting."

The Lemme founder publicly announced her pregnancy last month at a Blink-182 show, jumping up and down in the crowd with a poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The moment was a callback to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Following Kravis' big reveal, a source told ET that the couple is over the moon.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn't be happier for them.

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source added. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

