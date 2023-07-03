Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Baby No. 2

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed baby no. 2!

"They're delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family," the actor’s rep told Page Six.

In March, ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Harington at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, where he shared an update on his 36-year-old pregnant wife and Game of Thrones co-star, their two-year-old son, and how they were all preparing to welcome a new baby to their family.

When asked how becoming a father has changed his perception of the issues impacting the planet, including climate change, which is the subject of Extrapolations, Harington said he and his wife often speak about their children's future and the planet they will inherit.

"It's a regular conversation that my wife and I have about our son, and she's pregnant at the moment, so, for our children's future. I look at it in some ways like, our parents' generation were oblivious. We're becoming very aware," Harington explained. "And it would be our duty, and my children's duty to deal with it. It'll be the great challenge of their generation, but it doesn't stop at being the challenge of ours as well."

As for how he and Leslie, who welcomed their first child in 2021, were preparing for baby no. 2, Harington said the pair were taking the "practical approach."

"We're really practical about it at the moment. And actually, almost too practical," Harington quipped. "With our first child, it was sort of romantic, for one of a better word. And this other one, we're like, 'Right, OK, let's get. We know how efficient we have to be. Let's get down to parenting.'"

He continued, "My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much, because you're so present in it. And I think that's what kids allow you to be is incredibly present in the moment, 'cause you've got no choice."

In February, Harington shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the couple was expecting a second child, revealing that their 2-year-old son, whose name they have not revealed, is preparing to have a sibling.

"He's really good. He's about to get the shock of his life, which is he's about to get a brother or sister," the 36-year-old Game of Thrones star announced as Fallon looked shocked and shook his hand.

The British actor admitted to being "terrified" this time around as he prepared to welcome another child.

"With the first baby, you're walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daises for nine months. Well, the man is, anyway," Harington quipped. "This time the reality check is much shorter. You get practical real quick."

As for Harington and Leslie's firstborn, he hadn't quite grasped the concept of welcoming a sibling.

"I'm not sure he's quite conceptually understood it just yet. We're trying to get him ready for it," Harington explained. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, Mommy's baby.' And he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby.'"

Harington began a relationship with Leslie, his Game of Thrones co-star, in 2011. They announced their engagement through the "Forthcoming Marriages" section of The Times on Sept. 27, 2017. On June 23, 2018, the couple married at Rayne Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

