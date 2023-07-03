Kathie Lee Gifford's officially a grandmother of two! The former Today show co-host was overjoyed with emotion after her 29-year-old daughter, Cassidy, announced on Friday that she and husband Ben Wierda -- who tied the knot in June 2020 -- welcomed their first child together on June 24.

Over the weekend, Kathie Lee took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding the little one. "What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July everybody," she wrote.

Al Roker, Kathie Lee's former Today co-worker, commented, "God bless little Finn."

Cassidy also took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby boy, whom they named Finn Thomas Wierda. In the pic, the baby is resting his teeny feet on her left hand.

"Our whole entire world," Cassidy captioned the post. "Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy. Thank you, Lord for this most precious gift."

Gramma -- or Bubbeh, as Kathie Lee told ET she prefers -- expressed joy in the comments section while paying homage to the lovely couple.

"Cassidy, you and Ben are a wonder. The love you have for each other is so beautifully expressed in the way you care for your newborn Finn, who is the best of both of you!" she wrote. "Praise our loving LORD Who is the God of family! I am beyond rejoicing with you, and for you!🙏🏻🐑🎶."

Kathie Lee's daughter-in-law, Erika (who is married to her son, Cody) also dropped a comment saying, "Little buddy Love our precious nephew so much."

Cassidy's birth announcement comes less than a month after Cody and Erika announced they're expecting their second child. When their baby is born, that'll make Kathie Lee a grandmother of three!

Set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," Erika took to Instagram and shared a video in which she reveals that her and Cody's little one, Frank, will soon be a big brother.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FRankieFriday's in a BIG (brother) way," Erika began her post. "Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

She added, "✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙."

Cody and Erika tied the knot in September 2020 after seven years of dating.

In April 2022, Kathie Lee spoke to ET about what it's like becoming a grandmother late in life.

"You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who's gonna be an aunt," she shared at the time. "I'm just sort of watching it all. And I'm going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms."

