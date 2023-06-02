Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody and Wife Erika Expecting Baby No. 2

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a Bubbeh for a second time! The former Today show co-host's 33-year-old son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, are expecting baby No. 2.

Set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," Erika took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video in which she reveals that her and Cody's little one, Frank, will soon be a big brother.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FRankieFriday's in a BIG (brother) way. 🤍 ," Erika began her post. "Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

She added, "✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙."

It was Gifford who announced back in December 2021 that Cody and Erika were expecting their first child together. At the time, Gifford posted a sweet video of the news and captioned the post, in part, "I am over a blue or pink moon!!!"

Cody and Erika tied the knot in September 2020 after seven years of dating. Gifford's 29-year-old daughter, Cassidy, married Ben Wierda in June 2020. Two years later, Gifford called into Today With Hoda & Jenna to discuss her role as a grandmother and her reaction to her grandson being named Frank, in honor of her late husband who died in 2015.

"I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said. "But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is."

In April 2022, Gifford spoke to ET about what it's like becoming a grandmother late in life.

"You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who's gonna be an aunt," Gifford said. "I'm just sort of watching it all. And I'm going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms. I don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- they don't know and they don't want to, they're doing it the old-fashioned way."

Gifford had previously told ET she had hoped her future grandkid would call her Glamma, which is a term her daughter-in-law had referenced in the comments section of the video Gifford posted to announce the baby news. Well, now Gifford is going with another term of endearment.

"I have a dear friend whose mother is from Israel and she speaks Yiddish, so I asked her one day, 'What's the name for a Jewish grandmother in Yiddish?' and she goes, 'Well, it comes from the word Bubbeh, which means my darling.' It's a [term of] endearment, so she said it's Bubbeh."

