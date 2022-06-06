Kathie Lee Gifford Sweetly Sings to Newborn Grandson Frank During First Meeting
Kathie Lee Gifford is basking in the glory of her adorable newborn grandson. The TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming video of her first meeting with the sweet bundle of joy.
In the clip, Kathie Lee is rocking her grandson, Frankie, on her lap as she sings "Amazing Grace," and her dulcet tones lull the baby to sleep, as her son Cody and wife Erika sit just off-camera.
"I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!" Kathie Lee captioned the clip. "I couldn't help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it. Glory be to God!"
The adorable baby, Frank "Frankie" Michael Gifford, was born May 31 and named in honor of Kathie Lee's late husband and Cody's father, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.
The TV personality called into Today With Hoda & Jenna to discuss her new role as a grandmother on June 2, and shared, "I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man."
"But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is," Kathie Lee continued.
The name Frank Michael is sentimental to Erika's family as well. Kathie Lee revealed her grandson's middle name "means gift of God but it's also the name of Erika's recently deceased, beloved uncle, so both sides of the family got blessed by this."
In April, Kathie Lee spoke with ET about how thrilled Frank would be for Cody and his wife, Erika.
"It's funny, I was saying to my son last night that, 'Daddy would be so happy, honey, with so many things going on in our lives. Daddy would be -- Daddy's smiling,'" she gushed.
