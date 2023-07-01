Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Cuddles Baby Brother Wren: See the Pic

Chrissy Teigen's eldest daughter and new baby boy are bonding, and it's just so freaking adorable!

The mother of four took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a short video of Luna, 7, cuddling the latest addition to the family, Wren Alexander Stephens. In the video you can see Wren comfortably resting in Luna's arms (spiky hair and all!). And talk about being an awesome little multitasker. Luna's bopping her head while snacking on some chips and guac!

The sweet post comes just two days after Teigen and her husband, John Legend, revealed that they welcomed baby No. 4 via surrogate in June.

Both Legend and Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and news of their bundle of joy. After revealing the baby's name in his caption, Legend wrote, "[O]ur new love."

Teigen also took to Instagram and shared a lengthy carousel post in which she talked about always wanting four children "for as long as I can remember," and offered insight into the family's plan for a fourth child.

Legend and Teigen are parents to Luna, 4-year-old son, Miles, and 5-month-old daughter, Esti. In September 2020, they tragically lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

As for the new baby's name, Teigen shared that it's a nod to the couple's surrogate, Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," Teigen shared in her post announcing the family's new addition.

Legend also shared a photo of all his kids. He's holding his two youngest children, as Miles sits on his lap and Luna happily poses in the background.

While the couple welcoming two babies into their family so close together may surprise fans, Legend told ET that they were planning to have more kids after his wife gave birth to Esti.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," he told ET's Kevin Frazier in September 2022. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

The 44-year-old "Green Light" singer added, "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically -- it gets complicated."

