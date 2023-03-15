Kit Harington is gearing up to be a father of two!

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Harington at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, where he shared an update on his pregnant wife and former Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie, their two-year-old son, and how they're all preparing to welcome a new baby to their family.

When asked about how becoming a father has changed his perception of the issues impacting the planet -- including climate change, which is the subject of his new show -- Harington said he and his wife speak often about their children's future and the planet they will inherit.

"It's a regular conversation that my wife and I have about our son, and she's pregnant at the moment, so, for our children's future. I look at it in some ways like, our parents' generation were oblivious. We're becoming very aware," Harington explained. "And it would be our duty, and my children's duty to deal with it. It'll be the great challenge of their generation, but it doesn't stop at being the challenge of ours as well."

Much like in Extrapolations, the planet is changing almost faster than the population, forcing people to make life-altering decisions. It's something Harington said this generation will have to answer for, for the sake of the next.

Harington, who revealed on The Tonight Show last month that he and Leslie are expecting another child, joked to ET that his son is "about to get the shock of his life" when his new sibling arrives.

"I don't know if he's really conceptually understood anything yet," Harington said of his son. "He's just loving life. My boy loves life. He charges around. I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

As for how he and Leslie, who welcomed their first child in 2021, are preparing for baby no. 2, Harington said the pair are taking the "practical approach."

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

"We're really practical about it at the moment. And actually, almost too practical," Harington quipped. "With our first child, it was sort of romantic, for one of a better word. And this other one, we're like, 'Right, OK, let's get. We know how efficient we have to be. Let's get down to parenting.'"

He continued, "My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much, because you're so present in it. And I think that's what kids allow you to be is incredibly present in the moment, 'cause you've got no choice."

Catch Harington in Extrapolations premiering March 17 on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Baby No. 2

See Meryl Streep, Kit Harington Battle the Future in 'Extrapolations'

Kit Harington Attached to Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Series

Kit Harington on 'Modern Love,' Fatherhood and Never Leaving 'Game of Thrones' Behind (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery