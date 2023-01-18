Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Daveed Diggs and Marion Cotillard lead a star-studded cast for Apple TV+'s anthology series, Extrapolations.

The eight-episode series will launch with its first three episodes Friday, March 17, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 21, it was revealed Wednesday at Television Critics Association press tour.

Extrapolations is set in a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into everyday lives. According to Apple TV+, the eight episodes feature interwoven stories "about love, work, faith and family and will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for the future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?"

Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, An Inconvenient Truth) wrote, directed and executive produces the limited series.

Rounding out the impressive cast is Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.

