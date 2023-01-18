Harrison Ford is going from the homestead to the therapist's chair. The 1923 star co-headlines Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, opposite Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who suddenly breaks all the rules and tells his clients what he really thinks about their respective situations -- prompting them to make big changes to their lives, as well as his own.

In the new three-minute trailer released Wednesday, Ford portrays Dr. Paul Rhodes, a mentor figure who expresses concern over Jimmy's well-being following the death of his wife. As Jimmy struggles to come to terms with his wife's death, Dr. Rhodes tells him he's been "numbing" himself over his loss.

But at some point during his grieving process, Jimmy reaches a boiling point and breaks during a therapy session with a client, who's stunned by his sudden outburst after he tells her that any kind of hope she has over her "emotionally abusive" husband intending on improving himself is a sham. "He's not working on it. He doesn't intend to. Just leave him," Jimmy blurts out. When she responds with a simple, "OK," it gives him the clarity to move forward in this new, as he calls it, "dirtier" direction of hard-hitting truths.

Apple TV+

"Nobody gets through this life unscathed," Dr. Rhodes says later in the trailer to Jimmy's teenage daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell). "You're faced with a choice. Are you going to let your grief drown you? Or are you going to come face it, come through the other side?"

Watch the trailer for Shrinking, co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, below.

Shrinking also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Maxwell.

Segel, Goldstein and Lawrence co-wrote the first episode, which was directed by James Ponsoldt. The trio serve as executive producers.

Shrinking premieres with its first two episodes Friday, Jan. 27 on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Harrison Ford Tried on 75 Hats to Find the Perfect One for '1923' Role

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on How Their Marriages Helped '1923'

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on Reuniting for '1923' Prequel Series

Related Gallery