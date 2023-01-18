After hawking the news on The Morning Show, Billy Crudup is now hawking timeshares on the moon in the all-new Apple TV+ series, Hello Tomorrow!. The Emmy-winning actor leads the half-hour dramedy about a group of traveling salesmen trying to convince customers to leave Earth behind for a "brighter tomorrow."

According to Apple TV+, the series is set in a retro-future world, where Jack (Crudup) is a "a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him." And as the trailer teases, not everything is exactly what it proclaims to be, with growing suspicions surrounding Jack and the lunar company, Brightside.

Apple TV+

In addition to Crudup, who is also slated to star in The Morning Show when the series returns with season 3, the cast for Hello Tomorrow! also includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher and Jacki Weaver.

Co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, the series is produced by MRC Television. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Additionally, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

Hello Tomorrow! premieres Feb. 17 with three episodes on Apple TV+. New episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through April 7.

