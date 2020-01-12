Billy Crudup is enjoying a bit of a career resurgence thanks to his role as Cory Ellison on the Apple TV+ original series The Morning Show. Since its debut, the actor has earned rave reviews for his performance as well as a win at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“It’s an unbelievable thrill,” Crudup told ET’s Keltie Knight on the blue carpet ahead of the night’s ceremony about being cast in the series. “To get a part like that is an unbelievable thrill -- and I’ve been working for a long time and I've had some great parts.”

He continued by praising his co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for “all the ambition” they have in making the star-studded series come to life. “They’re big,” he said, “so to get to have a fundamentally important part in it is an honor.”

While accepting his award later that evening, he echoed what he told ET by applauding Aniston, Witherspoon and the streaming network. Before leaving the stage, the 51-year-old actor also thanked his son, William Atticus Parker, and “Naomi,” a reference to his girlfriend, Naomi Watts.

Back on the carpet, ET asked what it takes to be mean to his co-stars, especially the always charming and unflappable Witherspoon, who plays the morning team’s newcomer, Bradley Jackson.

“They pay me,” he quipped.

