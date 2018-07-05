Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Share a Kiss During Romantic Stroll in Paris

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are packing on the PDA in Paris.

The happy couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll in the City of Light on Wednesday. The former co-stars -- they played a married couple on Netflix’s Gypsy -- kept it casual for the day. Watts, 49, opted for a black maxi dress, sandals, a camel colored cross-body bag and a cream fedora while Crudup, 50, wore a blue button-up, jeans and a baseball cap.

The duo were seen at the Musee d'Orsay and Tuileries Garden during their walk, even stopping for a passionate kiss or two.

The rumored pair have been linked together since last July. Watts and Crudup were later spotted holding hands at a BAFTAs after-party in February. The next month, the actress even attended the opening night of Harry Clark, her beau’s Off-Broadway play. When ET chatted with Crudup in March, though, he would neither confirm nor deny the dating rumors.

“I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life,” he said on the subject of Watts. “I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

Crudup has a 14-year-old son, William, from a previous relationship with actress Mary Louise Parker. He also dated Claire Danes.

For her part, Watts and actor Liev Schreiber got divorced in 2016. The couple had been together for 11 years and share three children -- 11-year-old Sasha, 10-year-old Alexander and 9-year-old Samuel.

