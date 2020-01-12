Taye Diggs had some hard-hitting questions for the celebs in attendance at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

The acclaimed stage and screen actor hosted the 26th annual awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday -- and hilariously took the opportunity to put Kristen Bell on the spot to ask about his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.

"I'm here with my good buddy Kristen Bell from The Good Place, yes? I wanted to congratulate you on Frozen 2," Diggs told Bell after finding her seated with her Good Place co-stars. "I hear that it's the No. 1 animated film that was ever made ever in the whole universe."

"That's what I've heard as well," Bell quipped.

"Excellent. And you were in the movie with my baby mama. What's her name? Adele Dazeem, also known as Idina Menzel," Diggs joked. "Did she ever talk about me on set?"

Bell shot back, "No!"

"OK, that's cool," Diggs accepted. "Who's the better actor?"

"She is," Bell quickly replied.

"Alright, I guess I just gotta let it go," Diggs said. "Anybody get that? Let it go!"

Diggs and Menzel were married from 2003 to 2014; they share a 10-year-old son named Walker.

During a 2015 interview with ET, Diggs opened up about how he and Menzel have mastered co-parenting.

"As people can imagine, it gets rough at times just because we're not in the same city, but we still love each other and what's most important is we love our son," the actor said. "That stabilizes us. I'm thankful for him."

"[Walker] is so damn adjusted," Diggs gushed. "He's unfazed. I think he's on the path of being a really cool adult."

See more on Diggs in the video below.

