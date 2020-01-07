The Golden Globes are behind us and the Oscars are still a month away, but awards season has a few pit stops in between. First up is the Critics' Choice Awards, where the best of the best in movies and television will be honored during a star-studded ceremony in Santa Monica.

Netflix was top dog with the Critics Choice Association this year, racking up a whopping 61 nominations between their films (Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes) and TV (largely thanks to series like Unbelievable and When They See Us). But who will win? You have to tune in to find out.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch, this year's nominees, host and more.

When and Where Is the Show? The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards are this Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and airing live on The CW.

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage? Download the ET Live mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream live on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET's coverage can also be found on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around-the-clock streaming service.

Who Is Hosting? Taye Diggs (star of The CW's All American) returns to host for a second time, after emceeing the ceremony in 2019.

Who Is Nominated?The Irishman is the most-nominated film of the year -- with 14 total nominations -- followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12. On the television side, When They See Us earned six nominations, with Schitt's Creek and This Is Us trailing with five each.

Meanwhile, Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson got double the love from the Critics, with nominations for multiple projects: Dern was recognized for both her TV and film work in Big Little Lies and Marriage Story, respectively, while Johansson is dual-nominated for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Here is the full list of nominations.

Who Else Is Being Honored? Eddie Murphy -- also a Best Actor nominee for Dolemite Is My Name -- will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Frozen II and The Good Place star Kristen Bell will be honored with the #SeeHer Award. (Viola Davis, Gal Gadot and Claire Foy were previous honorees of the award, which recognizes a woman who is pushing boundaries and changing stereotypes within the entertainment industry.)

