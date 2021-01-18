The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards are ready to honor the best television and film of the past year!

The nominations for the TV awards were announced on Monday, with Netflix's Ozark and The Crown leading the pack at six nods apiece. In fact, Netflix had the most nominations of the year at 26, with HBO close behind at 24.

Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek, and What We Do In The Shadows also had strong showings, with five nominations apiece, while Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America are each up for four awards.

The film nominees will be announced on Feb. 7, and the winners of all categories will be announced at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 7, hosted by Taye Diggs. Ceremony details and the format of this year’s event will be announced at a later date, as health and safety guidelines are taken into consideration.

See the complete list of TV nominees below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Good Fight

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Claire Danes – Homeland

Laura Linney – Ozark

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janet McTeer – Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

PEN15

Ramy

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – Mom

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – The Conners

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly – Mom

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton

Sylvie’s Love

What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Chris Rock – Fargo

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Glynn Turman – Fargo

John Turturro – The Plot Against America

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Red Table Talk

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h

Reno 911!

Tooning Out the News

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards air Sunday, March 7 on The CW.

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: The Most Memorable Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

Spike Lee's Children Chosen as Golden Globes 2021 Ambassadors

2021 Family Film Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Related Gallery