Kelly Clarkson Shouts Out Eugene Levy Before Presenting 'Schitt's Creek' Loss at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson made her favorite clear at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
The talk show host took the stage at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday to present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and she couldn't help but give a shout-out to the man she was rooting for.
"I personally love Eugene Levy. I love you, so just want to say that. Schitt's Creek is the jam. So -- here we go," she hilariously revealed.
"And the Critics' Choice is," Clarkson began, before noting, "Everything else is great too. I just have a lot of kids and I don't get to watch a lot of television.... Bill Hader, Barry!"
Fans couldn't get enough of Clarkson's hysterical reveal. "Can we let @kellyclarkson give out every award for the rest of the season?" one user asked on Twitter.
See more reactions below.
Schitt's Creek is currently airing its sixth and final season on Pop TV -- and star Emily Hampshire told ET fans can expect it to "rip your heart out."
"But, honestly, I have so much respect for Dan [Levy, co-star and co-creator] for doing this because it is hard on us that we have to end it," she said. "But, we also know he's ended it so well. Like, he could not give the fans a better ending to the show."
Hampshire added, "It's funny and joyous and also your heart breaks and then you love them and then…Yeah."
See more in the video below.
