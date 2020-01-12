Kelly Clarkson made her favorite clear at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

The talk show host took the stage at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday to present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and she couldn't help but give a shout-out to the man she was rooting for.

"I personally love Eugene Levy. I love you, so just want to say that. Schitt's Creek is the jam. So -- here we go," she hilariously revealed.

"And the Critics' Choice is," Clarkson began, before noting, "Everything else is great too. I just have a lot of kids and I don't get to watch a lot of television.... Bill Hader, Barry!"

Fans couldn't get enough of Clarkson's hysterical reveal. "Can we let @kellyclarkson give out every award for the rest of the season?" one user asked on Twitter.

can we let @kellyclarkson give out every award for the rest of the season? — emmy via hiptop (@bestyworsty) January 13, 2020

Kelly Clarkson just got on stage and called out Eugene Levy and how great Schitt’s Creek is before announcing the winning for best actor in a comedy series and I’m here for it. #CriticsChoice — Emily Childers (@eachilders34) January 13, 2020

@kellyclarkson literally bless you for giving Schitt’s Creek a shout-out THEYRE GETTING ROBBED #CriticsChoice — it’s gilderoy (@stirfryedshana) January 13, 2020

Kelly Clarkson hyping up Schitt’s Creek and saying how much she loves it before she gives the award to A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT SHOW is honestly relatable. #CriticChoiceawards@kellyclarkson — Kerri McAneney (@Kerri_McAneney_) January 13, 2020

If nothing else, @kellyclarkson giving a big shout out/expressing her love for @SchittsCreek@Realeugenelevy “Schitt’s Creek is the jam” makes me happy! Love it! pic.twitter.com/aXjpLzDEo1 — lovethatjourneyforme (@itsacutelook4us) January 13, 2020

Kelly Clarkson shouting out Eugene Levy was everything — LK (@kropp_top) January 13, 2020

I'm Kelly Clarkson promoting Schitt's Creek while giving out an award 😂 #CriticsChoice — succession theme song remix (@jwnichole) January 13, 2020

Schitt's Creek is currently airing its sixth and final season on Pop TV -- and star Emily Hampshire told ET fans can expect it to "rip your heart out."

"But, honestly, I have so much respect for Dan [Levy, co-star and co-creator] for doing this because it is hard on us that we have to end it," she said. "But, we also know he's ended it so well. Like, he could not give the fans a better ending to the show."

Hampshire added, "It's funny and joyous and also your heart breaks and then you love them and then…Yeah."

