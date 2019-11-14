Who knew that Jennifer Aniston could sing? The Emmy-winning actress takes on Stephen Sondheim during an unexpected duet with Billy Crudup on the latest episode of the Apple TV+ original series The Morning Show.

In the series’ fifth episode, “No One’s Gonna Harm You, Not While I’m Around,” Alex Levy (Aniston) is pushed to her limit as she continues to jockey for power within the morning talk show’s team now that Mitch Kressler (Steve Carell) is out and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is making waves as her new co-host. In fact, an article by a New York magazine journalist (Marcia Gay Harden) threatens to upend the delicate balance of TMS.

During a fundraiser hosted by Alex, things come to a head with the president of the network’s news division, Cory Ellison (Crudup), who taunts Alex. “I know you only invited me for political reasons,” he quips.

“Well, true,” she responds, before baiting him into singing for the crowd. “You can sing a show tune for a donation. What about the ‘Waltz of Treachery’?”

Taking the bait, Cory decides to take the mic, only if Alex will join her. ET has a sneak peak of their performance of “Not While I’m Around,” a song from the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. And it’s a moment not to be missed!

While Alex is a self-proclaimed Broadway nerd, this is the first time audiences have seen Aniston dip her toe into the musical theater world. Of course, fans of the actress may have seen her serenade Ellen DeGeneres or heard her singing background vocals on the Dumplin’ soundtrack. But for most, this is the first time to see her really belt it out!

The standout moment comes at the halfway point in the series, which has earned rave reviews for Aniston’s dramatic performance. Speaking to ET ahead of the premiere, she revealed that had to “go to some places” in order to bring Alex to life.

The former Friends star described the experience of making the show as “liberating and quite therapeutic,” revealing she got to unpack a lot of memories to evoke an emotion. Most of the time, when they’d finished shooting, she said she felt like a massive weight had been lifted.

New episodes of The Morning Show debut Fridays on Apple TV+.

