Jennifer Aniston's new drama series The Morning Show hasn't even premiered, and it's already one of the TV events of the year.

This means the cast and creators are already gearing up for a second season and potential guest stars for future episodes. Oprah Winfrey's name has been raised more than once, but some fans are wondering who else could be on their radar.

ET spoke with Aniston at a sneak peek screening of The Morning Show at the Paley Center on Tuesday, and she coyly reacted to the possibility of any of her former Friends co-stars making an appearance on the show in future seasons.

When asked which of her Friends pals would best fit in with the context and tone of her tense, fiery new drama series, Aniston said, "Any one of them."

With all of her former co-stars having carved impressive careers for themselves in the TV and film landscape following the conclusion of the iconic comedy, there's no shortage of good choices for Aniston and Reese Witherspoon -- her Morning Show co-star and co-producer -- to choose from when it comes to Friends alums.

However, Aniston teasingly said, when asked if they'd reached out to any of them about the possibility, "Not yet."

Recently, Aniston sent Friends fans into a fit of excitement when she finally joined Instagram with a snapshot of her reunited with the cast of the beloved sitcom.

The pic was so popular -- and her entrance to the social media platform so warmly received -- that Aniston set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest anyone has ever reached 1 million followers. Check out the video below for more on her splashy Instagram debut.

The Morning Show premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 1.

How Reese Witherspoon Is Teaching Jennifer Aniston to Use Instagram (Exclusive)

