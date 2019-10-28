Jennifer Aniston is here to make it all better.

The actress didn't mean to break Instagram by joining the social media platform earlier this month, but as she joked to ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, in New York City on Monday night, she's prepared to "fix it."

"I said, 'I'll pay for it, I'll fix it!'" she cracked. "I don't know what it is that I actually broke."

Aniston has gotten a big kick out of the glitch that prevented users from following her when millions tried to all at once (she earned a whopping 8.6 million followers in less than 24 hours). "It's so funny," she said, noting that she's still learning how to use the platform.

"I'm just so happy she's there. It's great," Reese Witherspoon said. "She DMed me the other day, and I'm like, 'Is this you?' She's like, 'Yeah, it's me!'"

"Am I not supposed to do this?" Aniston asked.

"I was just excited!" Witherspoon explained -- before opening her co-star's eyes to another Instagram practice: making sure your friends are your followers.

"Can you imagine if I just start calling all my friends, 'Are you following me?'" laughed Aniston -- who actually texted her ex, Justin Theroux, to make sure he was following her after the glitch.

"People do that!" Witherspoon revealed.

"They do?" a bewildered Aniston asked.

"Yeah!" Witherspoon nodded.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Aniston thinks she scored the jackpot with Witherspoon as an Instagram teacher and a co-star. "Right there, ladies and gentlemen, that's my get," she told ET as Witherspoon expressed her mutual admiration.

"That's a pretty big get," Witherspoon said. "Return to television, Jen is back!"

"We got each other, so we're good," Aniston gushed.

The actresses, who play co-anchors on The Morning Show, couldn't be more excited for viewers to finally see what they've been working on.

"It's time. Let's birth this baby," Aniston said.

"First and foremost [I want audiences] to be entertained, two, I think everyone will walk away having a lot of questions and I think it will spark a lot of conversations, which is something we hoped to have happen, and create awareness and people check themselves at their own doors," she added.

The Morning Show debuts on Apple TV + on Nov. 1.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are Real-Life Morning Show Anchors on 'GMA'

Justin Theroux Explains Why He Initially Wasn't Following Jennifer Aniston on Instagram (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston Posts First #TBT Pic to the Delight of Her Famous Friends

Ashley Graham on DM'ing Jennifer Aniston After She Joined Instagram (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery