Jennifer Aniston made a big splash on Instagram!

After joining the social media platform on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress broke records, set a Guinness World Record and gained a slew of followers in her first day. Now, Aniston is poking fun at her "glitchy welcome."

"I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️," Aniston wrote alongside a clip from her upcoming series, The Morning Show, in which her character, Alex Levy, gets frustrated and throws her phone down. Her post quickly surpassed 4 million likes and was filled with comments from celeb friends and fans praising her.

Aniston made the best Instagram entrance with a selfie of her and her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned her epic pic.

Since then, she's been reposting her pals' Instagram Stories welcoming her to the platform. She's also posted a handful of her own IG originals, including her version of a Boomerang, which prove that she's already an IG pro.

There's been many celebs who have gladly received Aniston to Instagram, including Cox and Schwimmer, as well as Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.

"How's that for some morning news?! @jenniferaniston has joined the @instagram world and now I can finally tag her in FRIENDS memes! Welcome Jen! 💞," Witherspoon captioned the pic.

Sarah Hyland also shared a sweet throwback of her with Aniston and Paul Rudd from their film Object of My Affection.

"In honor of @jenniferaniston getting an Instagram I’m reposting this picture from almost 24 years ago. Neither she, Paul Rudd, nor myself have aged since 1996. I love ya fake mama! ❤️ #objectofmyaffection," she wrote.

For more on Aniston, watch below.

