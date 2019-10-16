One day on Instagram and Jennifer Aniston is already an actress turned social media influencer!

Aniston, 50, surprised her fans and famous friends alike when she joined Instagram on Tuesday. With the perfect first post -- a selfie of her and her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry -- it's no wonder she garnered a whopping 8.6 million followers in less than 24 hours.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned her Friends selfie, her only post so far. Though she hasn't shared any other exciting pics or videos besides that one, Aniston has figured out how to reshare posts on her Instagram Story and has been doing it often.

Now on day two, she's already up to 9.2 million followers and has broken a record once held by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

In just five hours and 16 minutes, Aniston collected one million followers, while it took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex five hours and 45 minutes, according to the Guinness World Records.

While millions are following her, Aniston is only following 111 accounts, including her ex, Justin Theroux, and a few of her friends and co-stars.

Just last week, ET asked Aniston if she'd be open to joining Instagram, and she did see one advantage to being part of the social media platform.

"[You have] a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," she explained. "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

When asked flat out if she'd be joining, Aniston teased, "Maybe. You never know."

