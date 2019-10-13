In the modern age, the rise of social media has become absolutely ubiquitous among everyone from politicians to celebs, except for a few lone holdouts -- Jennifer Aniston being one of them.

The actress and her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, and Aniston opened up about how she stands when it comes to finally joining Instagram.

While she definitely seems hesitant, she admits that she's getting some real pressure to sign up, and that she understands the potential appeal, especially for someone like her, who lives life in the spotlight.

"What you resist, persists," Aniston said, referring to the immutability of social media's presence in our society. "It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away."

Witherspoon, unlike Aniston, has long embraced the power of social media, and has been very open about her life on Instagram and other platforms.

According to Aniston, Witherspoon has also made some good arguments in favor of joining Instagram in order to essentially speak your mind, and has made it "sound intriguing."

"You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," Aniston said. "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

So, what is the ultimate verdict on whether or not fans will see her on Instagram anytime soon?

"Maybe," Aniston said with a shrug. "You never know."

Meanwhile, fans will get a chance to see Aniston back on TV in her new drama series The Morning Show, starring opposite Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Check out the video below for a look at the hotly-anticipated series, which premieres Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Shares How Reese Witherspoon Influenced Her Decision to Return to TV (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston Says She Is Always Looking to Work With Her 'Friends' Pals

Paul Rudd Reveals He Accidentally Hurt Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends' and Thought He'd Get Fired

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Turned Down a Spot on 'SNL'

Related Gallery