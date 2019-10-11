Jennifer Aniston knows Friendsfans would love to see the cast work together again.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the stunning star at Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, where she revealed that she and her on-and-off screen besties are trying to find ways to collaborate.

"We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is" she tells ET. "But we will."

As far as reuniting and spending time together, Aniston says, "It's just like going home. We have the best time together."

Aniston was also thrilled about being part of this year's Power of Women event. While the Morning Show star has come a long way in her career, she says that she wishes she would have told her younger self "how important your voice is and your confidence."

Meanwhile, fans got excited when Courteney Cox recently posted a photo with Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on her Instagram.

During an interview with the Howard Stern Show this week, Aniston revealed that the whole Friends cast had dinner together at Cox's home.

"We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together," she said. "We laughed so hard."

Of her co-stars, Cox, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, Aniston says they all get along.

"No one in that crew annoyed you?" Stern asked.

"Not one," Aniston replied, before fondly adding, "Lightning in a bottle."

